Ear: Unruly

Orcas have been attacking sailboat rudders off the coast of Portugal, SmithsonianMag.com reports. Just last month five people had to man the life raft when a pod of orcas took out theirs and the boat sank.

Apparently this behavior has been going on there since 2020. Why? There are a few hypotheses, one of which is that it's just juvenile orcas whooping it up. "They are not attacks," Alfredo López of Iberian Orca, insists, "they are interactions, that is, killer whales detect a foreign object that enters their lives and respond to its presence, but not in an aggressive way." The rescued five probably wouldn't describe it that way.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.