Orcas have been attacking sailboat rudders off the coast of Portugal, SmithsonianMag.com reports. Just last month five people had to man the life raft when a pod of orcas took out theirs and the boat sank.
Apparently this behavior has been going on there since 2020. Why? There are a few hypotheses, one of which is that it's just juvenile orcas whooping it up. "They are not attacks," Alfredo López of Iberian Orca, insists, "they are interactions, that is, killer whales detect a foreign object that enters their lives and respond to its presence, but not in an aggressive way." The rescued five probably wouldn't describe it that way.
And, a bottlenose dolphin in Japan, who prowls the beaches of Fukui Prefecture, has bitten several people, according to the TheMainichi.com. One man needed 14 stitches.
"… By the time I noticed it, it was right next (to) me," another beachgoer recalled. The dolphin not only bit him, it wouldn't let go. When he tried to pry its mouth open, the dolphin got on top of him. Thankfully, someone scared it off.
Dolphins pushing swimmers there is not new behavior; biting and lunging on top of them is. There's no explanation for this behavior so far. The beaches close at the end of August, so junior Jaws has plenty of time to sharpen his teeth for next year.