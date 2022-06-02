An interesting tidbit in The Daily Morning Astorian, June 3, 1884:
• The latest addition to The Astorian museum is a sample of Indian pottery, apparently a relic of the Stone Age, handed in by E. S. Blodgett, who picked it up on Youngs River.
Note: So what happened to the newspaper museum's collection?
"It sounds as though the editor liked to collect odd items of history," Liisa Penner, archivist at the Clatsop County Historical Society, replied. "There was a Pioneer and Historical Society operating about that time, and from about 1870. We have a couple boxes of books and papers, but no objects.
"One of the most interesting of the books is a register with the signatures of early pioneers, telling when and where they were born, when they left to come west, when they arrived and, in some cases, others filled in the date of death. The entry for Capt. George Flavel is smudged (of course — making it more difficult for us to figure out where he was born).
"Very often, when anyone found anything interesting, like a big cabbage or a beet, they took it to the newspaper office, where an item was printed up for the paper about it. No doubt that is how items may have found a home there."
Perhaps some of the items eventually wound up at the Oregon Historical Society, like the medicine chest from the Silvie de Grasse wreck near Tongue Point. But truthfully, no one knows.