In case you somehow weren't aware of it, this year is the 35th anniversary of the iconic movie "The Goonies." Perhaps to commemorate this momentous event, Usaopoly (The Op), a tabletop games publisher, partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring you Monopoly: The Goonies (pictured).
According to The Op website (bit.ly/MonopGoon): "Goonies never say die!," Maggie Matthews of The Op proclaims. "That's why we’re so excited to bring back all the favorite moments of the beloved classic as fans buy, sell and trade iconic properties throughout Goon Docks and the small town of Astoria, Oregon." The game pieces include a Gold Doubloon, the Statue of David and Skull & Cross Bones.
Monopoly: The Goonies will be available for $39.99 in the late spring. You must, must know when it is released? Sign up at the link above for the newsletter.
