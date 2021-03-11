Fun rerun: A map, drawn by Native American Arikara tribal leader Too Né for Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, was recently discovered by a University of New Mexico graduate student, according to a press release from the Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation (lewisandclark.org).
Too Né drew the map sometime in 1805 or 1806 and even joined the Corps of Discovery for a bit to attempt to negotiate peace between his tribe and the Mandan.
The map points out landmarks such as "poisoned water" and "place where one consults destiny" along with where several native groups lived, including the Arapaho blue bead people, Kansa bear people and people who carry on their heads. The map is at tinyurl.com/TooNeMap
One historian, Clay Jenkinson, noted that Too Né was as important to the expedition as Sacagawea.
The map, he added, "represents the most important discovery in the Lewis and Clark world since 55 letters by William Clark were discovered in a Louisville attic in the 1980s." (In On Ear, 4/27/18)