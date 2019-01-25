Mother Nature News reports that an international incident in the form of moose war is gathering steam between Norway and Canada (bit.ly/moosespat).
Mac the Moose, a 32-foot tall steel-framed concrete-coated statue in Moose Jaw (of course), Saskatchewan, Canada, has reigned supreme as the world’s tallest moose statue since 1984.
It turns out that Norway had the temerity to purposefully dethrone Mac by erecting a handsome, 33-foot tall sparkling stainless steel moose, Storelgen, alongside a highway in 2015 … but the Moose Jawians didn’t realize it until recently, apparently. They are incensed. And insulted.
Accordingly, Justin Reeves set up a GoFund me account to raise $50,000 to give Mac a “height adjustment” to overcome the Norwegians’ “grievous offense” at bit.ly/macmoose. A screen shot from his video with Greg Moore is shown. The offending Norwegian moose is inset.
“There are some things you just don’t do to Canadians,” the Moose Jaw mayor declared. “You don’t water down their beer, you don’t tell them they can’t put maple syrup on their pancakes, and you don’t mess with Mac the Moose.”
