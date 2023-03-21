Ear: Bones

A morbid morsel from the March 22, 1884 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:

• Yesterday morning the feet of a human skeleton were noticed extending out from a bank of earth on the south side of the roadway near Leinenweber's tannery (in eastern Astoria, aka Astoria Hemlock Tannery), where some excavations have recently been made for road repair.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.