A morbid morsel from the March 22, 1884 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Yesterday morning the feet of a human skeleton were noticed extending out from a bank of earth on the south side of the roadway near Leinenweber's tannery (in eastern Astoria, aka Astoria Hemlock Tannery), where some excavations have recently been made for road repair.
While the bones were being carefully picked up and collected, it was learned by an Astorian reporter that they were the only remains or an Italian sailor who came here in an American bark commanded by a Capt. Mitchell in 1853. The vessel anchored opposite Warner mill, which was then standing about on the present site of the Point AdamsPacking Co.'s premises.
He was a Mason, and was given as decent sepulchre by the then residents of the city as was possible at the time to give. By a curious coincidence, Mr. Thomas Goodwin (1821-1884), of Clatsop, happened along just as the bones were being exhumed. He was one of the party who buried the sailor 31 years ago, and remembered the circumstances very well ... Dr. Jay Tuttle took charge of the bones.
Note: The relocation of the sailor's bones is lost to time. Thomas Goodwin (1821-1884) is buried at the Clatsop Plains Pioneer Cemetery in Warrenton. Physician and surgeon Dr. Jay Forrester Tuttle (1841-1923), who practiced at St. Mary's Hospital in Astoria, is buried at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.