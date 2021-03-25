A Laysan albatross named Wisdom is the world's oldest known wild bird. She's at least 70 years old and has outlived the researcher who first banded her in 1956.
Even so, she's not too old for motherhood. I n November, she returned to her nesting site on Midway Atoll in the north Pacific Ocean. In February, she and her mate, Akeakamai, hatched yet another chick, SmitsonianMag.com reports.
She and the chick are pictured in a screenshot, courtesy of Jon Brack/FWS, on behalf of Friends of Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge.
Albatross only lay one egg per year. Wisdom's been raising chicks with Akeakamai since at least 2010, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Even though Laysan albatross mate for life, she was widowed several times before teaming up with Akeakamai.
"Her return (to the atoll) not only inspires bird lovers everywhere," said Beth Flint, a biologist with the Marine National Monuments of the Pacific, "but helps us better understand how we can protect these graceful seabirds, and the habitat they need, to survive into the future."