Nautical writer Peter Marsh sent in this historical tidbit: Move over Columbus, the Vikings settled in North America in 1021, centuries before Columbus "sailed the ocean blue" in 1492, according to TheGuardian.com
The date was determined from timber building remains at L’Anse aux Meadows in northern Newfoundland, Canada, employing a new dating technique and using a solar storm as a reference. The storm in question, which is known to have happened 993 AD, caused a "pulse of radiation" the trees absorbed, which appears in the tree rings.
When the trees were cut, they had a growth of 28 rings after the solar storm, or 1021. The village, which was discovered 60 years ago, is thought to have been active from between 990 and 1050.
Scientists knew it was Vikings who built L'Anse aux Meadows from the kind of metal tools they found at the site, and the type of cuts they made. Such tools were not produced by the native peoples who lived in the area during that time period.
Icelandic oral histories include the saga of Leif Erikson crossing the ocean and creating a settlement called Vinland in North America, and the 1021 date seems to match the stories.
"Thus it begs the question," geoscientist and co-leader of the settlement study Michael Dee mused, "how much of the rest of the saga adventures are true?"