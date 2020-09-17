Fun rerun: Having a 1970s nostalgia attack? Watch the first episode of the TV series "Movin' On," "The Time of His Life," which first aired Sept. 12, 1974, at bit.ly/TimeOfHisLife
The series stars Frank Converse and Claude Akins, pictured inset, and the episode guest star is Michael J. Pollard, also pictured, best known for his role in the movie "Bonnie and Clyde."
The episode is significant because it was filmed on location in Seaside and Astoria, although most of the exterior shots appear to be in Seaside.
You'll see the bumper cars and carnival rides, the Turnaround, and lots of local business signs (including the Bridge Tender) as the actors wander around on Broadway — not to mention the very dated hairdos and clothes. (In One Ear, 7/6/12)
