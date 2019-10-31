A ghostly encounter, dated March 29, 1894, from the George Flavel Facebook page (courtesy of the Clatsop County Historical Society):
"The latest excitement in an Uppertown neighborhood is a haunted house. In the lonely hours of night clumsy ghosts monkey around in the cat-loft, fall over chairs and mash dishes, when there are not any chairs and dishes there.
"Last night the occupants of the house called in a neighbor to help keep a watch for Mr. Ghosty, who made his presence felt by his usual antics at the hour of 12.
"The gentlemen on watch were armed to the teeth with guns, hatchets and clubs and as soon as the racket started in the garret they commenced to run a bluff on ghosty by pounding on the floor with their hatchets and hollering out that they would shoot.
"After this break the noise upstairs ceased and the next mysterious round was at the back door as if trying to enter. That settled it, the occupants proceeded without any ceremony to take their departure out of the front door. The affair is to be kept a secret.”
