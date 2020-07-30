The Daily Morning Astorian, July 30, 1884, tells the tale of the cantankerous Mr. Koch, who declared a one-man war on a local bridge.
The county built a bridge over the Walluski River years before the incident occurred, and it was a thorn in Mr. Koch's side from the beginning.
It did not matter to him that the bridge was a great convenience to his neighbors, who could now get into town with ease. He had a scow, and felt "his riparian rights have been assailed, and his privileges as a navigator grossly outraged" by the presence of the offending bridge.
He appeared in county court, demanding that the bridge be removed. When rebuffed, he told the tribunal to go to hell, he'd take care of the bridge himself. Which he did, by tearing it down.
Sheriff Ross was not amused, and went out to Mr. Koch's place to bring in the ornery resident. Mr. Koch was not amused, either, and attacked the sheriff. In the ensuing scuffle, the sheriff prevailed and Mr. Koch arrived in town handcuffed, "a sadder, and it is to be hoped, a wiser man."
The bridge was rebuilt.
