Astorian Jeff Daly has come up with another video to enlighten and entertain you during these difficult times, “PSA 6 Feet Away,” featuring Sam Gray (on bass) and Chuck Smith (on drums) rapping, with a guest appearance by Column Man.
“I’m working on another music video, and we were coming up with lines to use in it relating to the coronavirus, and these were a bunch of lines that were sort of leftovers,” Jeff said, explaining how the video came about. “So I gave them to the kids, and said ‘let’s make a rap song,’ and this is what they came up with musically-wise. Then we went out and shot it the other evening in about two hours, edited it and boom, it’s on YouTube.”
You can watch it here: bit.ly/PSA6feet. Pictured, in a screenshot, Sam (left), and Chuck (right).
“I think it’s important to educate all age groups of the dos and the don’ts of this virus pandemic,” Jeff noted, “and I’ve always believed that music is one of the best tools for education and knowledge.”
