A Goonie fan's story for this virtual Goonies weekend: "I was 9 years old when I saw 'The Goonies' in the cinema first time round," Dave Saville of Bristol, England, wrote. "… It's my fave 1980s movie of all time. … My quest was to go and see the locations of 'The Goonies,' and where it was filmed.
"… Fast forward to 2010 and my dream was coming true. I saved up more than enough to go … (and) eventually everything was planned except for one thing. Could I get a tour of the Goonies house?"
The answer was yes, as Sandi Preston, owner of the house, emailed him and told him she'd be happy to give him a tour, and to also be in the film he was making about Goonie filming locations with his friend, Herve Attia, who is the film's director. When Dave got the good news, "well, I was like a kid who just come out of a candy shop," he recalled.
He and Herve arrived on the North Coast in October 2011. "When we arrived in Astoria, my heart was beating with excitement; I kept thinking it was just like off Google Maps, but now this is real. I just couldn't get my head around it all."
"I couldn't believe it," he wrote later that morning. "I'm standing outside the Goonies house … Sandi came to meet us, and I said to her, 'You have made my dream come true.' She invited us in and gave us a quick tour of her house, and just explained where the scenes were filmed, and how things have changed, etc."
From there, the pair headed to Cannon Beach, to film as many Goonies locations there as they could before heading out. The 15-minute movie they made, "On Set: The Goonies," can be seen here: bit.ly/OnSetGoonies
"I'll never forget my time spent in Astoria, and hopefully one day I'll return again," Dave added. "But if not, I can say I've done it, and that my quest has been completed." (The full text of Dave's recollections is at bit.ly/DaveSaville)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.