"Dante Williams delivered his help for Santa to the Warrenton Head Start, as they were really in need," his proud grandmother, Brenda McKune, wrote. She and her husband, Lewis, live in Warrenton.
Every year, Dante collects money so children who wouldn't otherwise have a Christmas present will not be overlooked.
His generosity started when he was 7, when he collected change for the Wishing Tree program. Children in need write gift requests on paper bell ornaments, which are hung on Christmas trees in local businesses. People pick a tag off the tree, buy the requested present and turn it in at a Wishing Tree collection center.
Dante was able to take four tags off the tree that first year, and has been helping other children each year since, following the shining example of his grandmother.
Brenda started ScrapHunger, an event to feed those in need, more than 10 years ago. The idea for the event came to her in her sleep, after going to bed with a "heavy heart" after realizing the Warrenton food pantry's shelves were getting bare one year.
"He's already making plans for next year," Brenda noted. "He knows I'm hoping to start ScrapHunger again, so he says we can add his helping Santa, and get way more help. His ideas are running wild. But that's good."
Dante saved up $247 this year, and he's grateful to all who helped him. "We shopped and filled the trunk," Brenda reported.
"Grandma, there's a lot of help needed this year," Dante told Brenda recently. "Santa is way too busy. I really like doing this. My heart feels good."
"I had a hard time keeping back the tears," Brenda recalled. "He's 10 now. And he has no plan of stopping. I'm proud of him."