Fun rerun: "Sunday, April 12, my friend Karen Hoyt and I found this bad boy just south of Silver Point in Cannon Beach," Pam Chater wrote about a buoy, which is shown. "As directed, we called the police, and they responded immediately."
They put tape around it but they didn’t remove it.
A call to the U.S. Coast Guard revealed it is not one of theirs. But, judging from photos, it's a Canadian submarine indicator distress buoy (bit.ly/CBbuoy). Each of the four Victoria Class submarines is outfitted with one fore and one aft. Emails to Fisheries and Oceans Canada have produced no answers.
Pam noted that a Coast Guard helicopter was flying low and slow over the beach near the buoy on Saturday. There was also a king tide Saturday. But all we know is, at the end of the day, the buoy was gone — disappearing as mysteriously as it appeared. (In One Ear, 4/24/15)