The Seaside Aquarium has been getting lots of questions about egg clusters that have been washing ashore. Wonder no more: They’re squid eggs, as shown in a photo, courtesy of Seaside Aquarium.
“During the spring and summer, large schools of opalescent squid move into shallow coves and bays to mate, lay their eggs and die,” an email from the aquarium says. “Each female lays about a dozen cigar-shaped egg capsules, each containing 180 to 300 eggs.
“The newly laid egg sacs attach to each other, forming massive clusters. The capsules have no taste or odor, thereby ‘hiding’ them from predators. It takes three to five weeks before the eggs hatch and juvenile squid emerge.” Now you know.
