The Ear was driving on U.S. Highway 20 just east of Westport on a recent Wednesday, when a small freight train (a locomotive and four boxcars) appeared, slowly heading west. The Ear had never seen a train in that neck of the woods. Where was it going?
A little research, and help from members of the Astoria Oregon: Culture, Tales And History Facebook page, revealed that the little train belongs to Portland & Western Railroad, which is part of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Portland & Western Railroad uses 516 miles of track; one end is at Wauna Mill, and the other is in Eugene, with several stops and sidetracks in between. One of the trains is pictured, courtesy of Genesee & Wyoming Inc.
As it turns out, the train has been delivering wood pulp to Wauna Mill for 25 years. Apparently, the only day it runs there now is Wednesday, so it was a lucky break to spot it.