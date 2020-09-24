Jeremy Feldman sent in a link to the harrowing Danger TV show "Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Pacific Northwest" episode, "Stranded for Days on a Boat." Watch it at bit.ly/CGCapeD_S1E5
The blurb for this nail-biter says: "In this episode the team responds to a call of man who has been stranded on his boat for days and is dehydrated and hallucinating. They must rescue him before he passes out and the boat is unreachable. Also, in other parts of the Pacific Northwest, the swimmers must rescue a sailor whose boat is going under before it's too late …"
More episodes are available at bit.ly/CGCapeD. You might want to break out the Dramamine first, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.