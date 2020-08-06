The cruiser USS Astoria (CA-34, aka Nasty Asty), pictured, sank Aug. 9, 1942, in the South Pacific during the Battle of Savo Island. She is pictured in a U.S. Navy photo.
Named after Astoria, she was one of three ships that entered the waters around Guadalcanal Aug. 7 — third in line after the Vincennes and Quincy — to support U.S. Marines landing in the area.
Astoria's Capt. W. G. Greenman, who was wounded in the battle, later sent reports describing the action, which started early in the morning Aug. 9, when the convoy was hit with a surprise attack by an "enemy force of unknown number."
All three ships fired back, but Vincennes was hit immediately, exploded, keeled over and disappeared. Quincy was also hit, set afire from bow to stern, blew up and sank.
"Astoria was hit repeatedly throughout this period," the captain reported, and fires raged throughout the ship. Bucket brigades were formed, another crew worked to attend to the wounded, and a salvage crew from a nearby vessel boarded to help.
Even after hours of effort, the fires were still not under control, repairs to the holes in the hull weren't holding and the ship was listing.
The coup de grace was when a 5-inch magazine exploded on the Astoria, blowing a hole in the side of the ship under the waterline. The salvage group quickly scrambled or jumped off the ship. A few minutes later, the USS Astoria capsized and sank to her final resting spot in Iron Bottom Sound.
The world did not hear what happened until Oct. 12, 1942, because of a gag order. In the meantime, new vessels called "Vengeance Ships," to replace those lost, were launched. One of them was named the Astoria. (tinyurl.com/USSasty)
