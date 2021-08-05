The third USS Astoria, CA-34 aka Nasty Asty, sank during World War II on Aug. 9, 1942, in the South Pacific during the Battle of Savo Island.
Named for the city, she entered the waters around Guadalcanal Aug. 7, behind the Vincennes and Quincy, to support Marines landing in the area.
Astoria’s Capt. W. G. Greenman, who was wounded in the battle, later sent reports describing the action, which started early on Aug. 9, when the convoy was hit with a surprise attack by an “enemy force of unknown number.”
All three ships fired back, but Vincennes was hit and immediately exploded, then keeled over and disappeared into the deep. Quincy, too, was hit, and set afire from bow to stern; she blew up and sank.
Astoria was hit repeatedly, and there were fires raging everywhere. The ship’s controls were destroyed, along with most of the firefighting water supply mains. Just as the ship lost power, the enemy vanished.
Personnel left on board tried to fight the fires with bucket brigades and anything else available. “Fierce fires raging amidships prevented any communications between these groups, and neither realized other group existed,” the captain wrote.
The abandon ship order was given, and the Bagley was summoned to rescue personnel in the water and take aboard survivors; 219 were reported as missing or killed. A salvage crew arrived to put out the fires, repair the ship and get back underway. But it was not to be.
A 5-inch magazine exploded, blowing a hole under the ship’s waterline. At that point, the salvage group quickly jumped ship. A few minutes later, the Astoria capsized and sank to her final resting spot in Iron Bottom Sound, and in history. (tinyurl.com/USSasty, John Hamilton painting/U.S. Navy Art Collection)