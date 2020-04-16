Llandudno, North Wales resident Andrew Stuart's Twitter feed (bit.ly/llangoats) went viral with his descriptions, photos and videos of the frolicsome antics of a herd of goats that invaded the town during the coronavirus shutdown. One of his photos is shown.
"I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested," he posted March 26. "… I thought I was seeing things. … So I decided to see what was going on.
"They stopped on Trinity Square, and decided the hedges there looked very tasty. They weren't moving from their midnight feast. And they were probably going to run riot on the town, what with nobody being about due to the lockdown. I also wasn’t sure if they were keeping the required 2 meters apart.
"So I gave @NWPolice a call to tell them a load of kids (geddit?) were running riot (I didn’t actually say that, sadly). … And they sent a patrol car down who turned on the big red lights. So, I'm sorry if the goats got arrested. But they were being very naughty."
