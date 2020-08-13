The Daily Astorian, Aug. 6, 1882, note that "Miss Nellie Sloan, whose name is famous in connection with James A. Lawrence, now awaiting trial here, was on the Oregon that arrived yesterday afternoon. She didn't stop." Was scandal afoot?
The back story was revealed with the headline "Elopers heard from" in the Sacramento Daily Union, April 4, 1882. Interesting, since Lawrence, a clerk in the U.S. engineer's department in Portland, was already married, and had two children, and 18-year-old Sloan stole $3,000 (about $76,000 now) from her father, the former Portland police chief, before they went on the lam.
The couple first ran to San Francisco, registering at a hotel as J. N. Squires and wife, then sped to New York before they could be intercepted. Once there, the couple hopped on a ship and sailed to Europe.
Several months later, the charge d'affaires of Bern, Switzerland, contacted the current Portland police chief to notify him that Lawrence was there, with only $900 (about $23,000 now) of the purloined funds left. Sloan had been sent home to her uncle in Illinois.
Why Lawrence's trial wound up being held in Astoria is a mystery, but he quickly married Sloan here before the court proceedings took place.
The Daily Astorian, Aug. 16, 1882 reports indignantly that he was only fined $300 (about $7,500 now), at his former wife's request, because his presence in the Oregon Penitentiary would have been a "constant menace" to her. He paid on the spot and hastily departed with his new wife.
"He deserves a penitentiary and surely as man ever did," The Daily Astorian huffed, "and the moral affected on the community amounts to the tacit assertion 'run away from your wife, marry another woman, and get off with a $300 fine.'"
