Fun rerun: For fans of maritime oddities — An enormous iceberg has parked itself in the North Atlantic off the tiny town of Ferryland, Newfoundland (population of 465, as of 2011), according to a story in The Toronto Star (tinyurl.com/bigberg). It is shown in a photo courtesy of Paul Daly of The Canadian Press.
It's normal for icebergs to pass through, as that neck of the woods is called "Iceberg Alley." But it's totally unexpected to see one this large stop in its tracks, dwarf the town and become a tourist attraction. Hundreds of people are flocking to Ferryland to gawk at and photograph the icy marvel.
"It's the biggest one I ever seen around here," the town's mayor, Adrian Kavanagh, said. While the monster berg is terrific for tourism, Kavanagh added, fishermen aren't too "particular about ice and the icebergs." (In One Ear, 4/21/2017)