If you think the new decade begins in 2020, like most people, you're also wrong, like most people, according Farmers' Almanac (bit.ly/decade20).
"For a decade to begin," the article says, "we must start with the year ending with 1 (2021) and finish with … a year ending in 0 (2030)."
Apparently the blame for this common misconception can be squarely placed on Dionysius Exiguus (pictured, left) and the monk St. Bede the Venerable (pictured right).
Dionysius calculated that Christ was living in what was 525 A.D., but didn't number the years before Christ's birth. In 731 A.D., Bede added the concept of B.C. (before Christ), and backward counting the years before Christ's birth.
But … he didn't include the year zero, so the year before 1 A.D. was 1 B.C., when it should have been 0. We won't even get into the part where 1 A.D. was misplaced in the history timeline to begin with.
"In essence," the article says, "on our calendars, 2021 is the equivalent of a 'first-floor lobby,' and after going up 10 flights (or years), we'll arrive at the 10th floor. Or, in this case, the year 2030 — when that decade ends."
It's probably just easier to have a glass of champagne at midnight on Dec. 31, and forget this whole decade thing altogether.
