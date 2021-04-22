The effects of the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami can still be felt and seen. For instance, a clock in Fumonji temple in Mayagi Prefecture hadn't worked since it was submerged in the tsunami, according to a story in The Mainichi (bit.ly/tsuclock).
Bunshun Sakano, the 58-year-old head priest at the temple, bought the almost 100-year-old Seiko clock in an antique shop in Fukushima Prefecture several years before 2011. He and the clock are pictured, right, courtesy of Mainichi/Hana Fujita; the tsunami photo is by Kyodo News/AP.
On Feb. 13, a 7.1 earthquake hit Japan. When Sakano went to check the temple for damage the next morning, he heard ticking. Yes, the clock was suddenly working again. A Seiko representative opined that "it's possible that the pendulum, which had stopped, started moving again with the shaking of the earthquake or that dust which had built up inside came loose."
"It's like a sign of encouragement that the real restoration is to come," Sakano said. "Maybe it's pushing me to move forward with new determination."