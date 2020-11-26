"John is geared with a Carhartt insulated and waterproof jumpsuit, coat, new socks, gloves and shirt, and hat and shoes, with an original Morrison Pierce painting," Jeff Daly posted on the Friends of John Wedell Facebook page Nov. 14. "Getting him prepped for the upcoming shutdown. And, no matter what … always dressed with a smile."
If you've seen John, an Astoria icon, wandering around with his various shopping carts, and would like to know more about him, watch Jeff's documentary, "Helmet John — Astoria is Home" at bit.ly/JohnWedell.
