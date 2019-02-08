I am assistant editor of a small monthly newspaper, ‘The Finnish American Reporter‘ (FAR, finnishamericanreporter.com), owned by Finlandia University in Hancock, Michigan,” Dave Maki wrote in an email, “and I’m looking to get the word out about our publication to folks in your area, since many of your local folks have Finnish ancestry.”
Consider it done. The monthly publication, edited by Jim Kurtti, is in English, but is aimed at Finns everywhere, and claims to be the “most widely-circulated newspaper for Finns in North America.” Pictured, from the website, Kurtti (left) and Maki.
Someone missing in your Finnish family? Have a genealogy question? FAR will publish your query at no charge. They also welcome news and articles.
Ole hyvä ja nauti!
