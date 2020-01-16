Gems from the Sunday, Jan. 16, 1881 edition of The Daily Astorian:
• A newspaper is a window through which men look out upon the world. Without a newspaper, a man is shut up in a small room, and knows little or nothing of what is happening outside of himself.
In our day, the newspaper will keep a sensible man in sympathy with the world's current history. It is an unfolding encyclopedia and handbook, forever issuing and never finished.
• Half of the books used in the public schools of the land are worse than useless, and it would be cause for general rejoicing if whole editions were burned by the hangman.
That school book makers and school book publishers are a greater incubus on education than railroad extortion is on commerce and production, does not admit of a question.
• Adler is selling school books very low.
