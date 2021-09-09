Local and world news tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 1884:
• Stonewall Jackson’s war horse, a sorrel gelding, once fiery but now with less oxygen in his windpipe, is cared for at the Virginia Military Institute. … The other day a lock of his mane was presented to the Tennessee Historical Society.
• In Japan, where cremation is regularly practiced, it is said the most expensive form costs $7 (about $168 now).
• Sheriff’s Sale, Tuesday, Sept. 9: Under instructions from W. G. Ross, sheriff of Clatsop County, I will sell at public auction, at the Point Adams Packing Co.’s cannery, in Upper Astoria: … 300 feet of lumber; 8 cords of wood; 3,000 labels … 16 oars … B. S. Worsley, auctioneer.
Note: On Sept. 26, the business sold for $11,000 (about $267,000 now) to Geo. W. Hume, who with his brothers, are said to have brought the cannery business to the Columbia River (on the Washington side) about 20 years earlier (tinyurl.com/HumeBros). Then in 1885, G.H. George and W.H. Barker bought the Point Adams Packing Company and ran it as “George & Barker” (tinyurl.com/GeoBar).
• The gallows during the present year has filled more graves than in any previous year in the history of the U.S.
• The U.S. has 143,940 miles of telegraph completed, while the whole world has 550,000 miles.
• Seventy-nine fires have been caused in New York City during 12 years by rats and mice nibbling matches. (In One Ear, 9/8/2017)