‘One of our mini-boats landed on the atoll of Tarawa in the Republic of Kiribati last week,” Nate Sandel, education director at the Columbia River Maritime Museum wrote.
In case you don’t recall, students in the Pacific Northwest built unmanned sailboats equipped with GPS transmitters; one gets launched from the West Coast, another is sent to a partner class in Japan to be launched. Then the students track the boats’ travels.
The remote Republic of Kiribati is in Micronesia in the central Pacific Ocean, with a population of just over 110,000. More than half of the residents live on Tarawa, including Monika Eeru (pictured, inset), who found the mini-boat on March 21.
“It was the S/V Nishikaze, built by a class in Portland and loaded onto a ship at anchor in the Columbia River,” Nate explained. “That ship, the cable ship Decisive, was heading to the Panama Canal, and dropped the Nishikaze into the Pacific off the coast of Baja, California. It sailed 14,000 miles in 474 days until it crashed on March 20.
“Interestingly, one of the mates onboard the Decisive, Alysia Johnson, is a Astoria High School graduate, and the daughter of retired Columbia River Bar Pilot Capt. Robert Johnson.”
So what happens to the Nishikaze? “I will be traveling to Tarawa in June,” Nate added, “to check in on the boat and hopefully get her back to sea!”
