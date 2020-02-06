So, what happened to billionaire Clive Palmer's plan, announced in 2012, to build the luxurious Titanic II? In 2022 she's supposed to sail the same route as the original. But is she even being built? The Liverpool Echo tried to find out (bit.ly/WhereT2).
The publication emailed Palmer's shipping company, the Blue Star Line (bluestarline.com.au). Twice. They got automated responses. So then they tried contacting them via Facebook, @TitanicIIOfficial. No reply. Next they called the Blue Star Line in Brisbane, Australia. The phone rings and rings. There are no answers to be had.
The last entry on the Blue Star Line Facebook page is a photo (shown) of Clive Palmer offering a 2019 Christmas greeting. No mention, or photos, of Titanic II being built.
One snarky poster quipped: "Is that the iceberg?" Maybe so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.