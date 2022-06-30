On the Fourth of July, two days after the 1883 Astoria fire, there was not much celebrating going on. For one thing, a vigilante committee, known as the "committee of safety" had been formed, and was busy getting organized.
One bone of contention was a new saloon that refused to comply with the new 10 p.m. curfew. "A party of special police made a descent on the place," the July 6 edition of The Daily Astorian says, "and after a lively interchange of pistol shots, in which one man was wounded in the leg, Reilly, Ginder and one other man, together with a woman of belligerent disposition, were captured and placed in jail."
The committee targeted troublemakers in town who should receive this hand-delivered printed notice: ''Astoria, July 4th, 1833, To xxx, You are hereby notified to leave Astoria, within 24 hours, not to return. Signed, Citizen's Committee." They also "visited vagrant haunts, warning parties who had not been previously notified that a due regard for their health suggested instant departure."
"… There was no attempt to celebrate," the paper noted, and there were, of course, no fireworks or firecrackers. "At the slightest unusual sound there was a general alertness, and … altogether the Fourth of July 1883 in Astoria does not present a very brilliant painting to hang upon the walls of Memory's picture gallery."