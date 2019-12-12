The Daily Morning Astorian had a startling front page headline on Thursday, Dec. 11, 1890 that read, "Railroads Are Doomed … The Flying Machine Will Supercede the Pullman Coach." (bit.ly/PennAir)
Edward Joel Pennington, inventor and entrepreneur, and R. H. Butler, of Mount Carmel, Illinois, had big plans and high hopes for the aluminum Pennington Air Ship (pictured) which would hold 50 passengers and fly 200 mph. Fundraising was ongoing to build a factory in Mount Carmel to manufacture this aeronautical wonder.
"I have no doubt of its success," Pennington bragged to anyone who would listen. "I am as confident that the full size machine will do all that I claim for it, all that the model indicates, as of my own existence. … It will supersede railways, ocean vessels, steamers, telegraph and telephones."
Mr. Pennington was very convincing, and managed to sway "some of the wealthiest men in the Union, who, after a patient examination of the model, are satisfied that the problem of aerial navigation has been solved …" And the money rolled in … but the planes never rolled out.
Only one miniature prototype was ever made, which was displayed at the 1891 Chicago Exposition. Scientific American was not impressed with Pennington's "stock-jobbing enterprise," calling the exhibit "a little side show" consisting of a gas-inflated 30-foot cigar-shaped balloon that ran in circles, powered by an electric propeller that was wired to a battery on the ground.
"… As a demonstration of anything new or promising in the way of aerial navigation," the periodical huffed, "it is without value."
Pennington was either a con man, a dreamer or a visionary who was way ahead of his time — or all of the above. Aircraft capable of carrying 50 or more passengers, at speeds of 200-plus mph, weren't a reality until the 1950s. (avjobs.com/history/index.asp)
