A tempest in a teapot was whipped up on Facebook last week when it was thought that a live llama was being used to advertise a hot dog stand in Seaside.
Yes, indeed, there was a live llama in Seaside, but he is not just any old llama, and his appearance had nothing to do with hot dogs. He is "Caesar, the No Drama Llama," llamactivist, therapy llama, World's Most Huggable Llama, and a celebrity in his own right (with his own Facebook page) who lives on the Mystic Llama Farm in Jefferson.
Actually, Caesar was in Seaside and Cannon Beach on business, to promote and autograph his children's book, "Caesar the No Drama Llama," written and illustrated by Bee Dugan. Sadly, it was not explained how a llama autographs books.
Generous with his time, the llamactivist is available for free farm visits for small groups, virtual classroom visits, virtual nonprofit meetings and care home walkabouts. He travels with his companion, Larry McCool, with a mission of spreading good vibes and giving "amazing hugs." He has been featured in People magazine and in the Washington Post, and has even received international recognition.
"He’s a magical creature," McCool told People, and said Caesar's disposition is similar to a dog's: "I wish I could take some credit for him, but he’s developed all on his own. I've been his tutor and his guide, but sometimes I'm the one following him."