A rare giant oyster was found at an oyster farm in western France in August, TheLocal.fr reports. The mighty mollusk, almost 10 inches long, and weighing in at a little over 3 pounds, is pictured in a photo courtesy of Agence France-Presse (AFP)/Viviers de la Guittière. It's guesstimated that the bivalve is 13 to 15 years old; they can live from 35 to 65 years.
No, it will not be landing on anyone's dinner table. Named Georgette, after a retiring worker, the oyster was put back into the Atlantic to keep growing.
"Quite a few people have offered to buy it," Mathieu Naslin, who found Georgette, noted. "But we would not sell it …"
