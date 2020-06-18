Newcomers and visitors are often shocked and saddened by what appear to be seasonal crab massacres, with carcasses littering local North Coast beaches. Actually, they are crab molts — discarded shells, which also include eyes, antennae and legs — that have washed ashore.
"Molting begins with a secretion of hormones from the female crab, after which both female and male crabs fast," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium explained. Her photos are shown. "Surviving off their fat reserves, a crab will absorb as much calcium from its shell as possible …
"When the crab is ready to evacuate its old shell, a fracture opens along the underside of the back and the crab literally backs out of its shell. The crab’s new shell is soft and flexible. The crab expands its new shell by filling its body cavity with water.
"During this time, the crab is extremely vulnerable to predators, and will bury itself in the sand to avoid detection. Once the crab’s shell starts to harden, which can take several days, the crab will resume feeding.
"Soon the crab will consume enough food to restore its fat reserves and replace the excess water in its shell with muscle. Then the cycle starts all over again!"
