Nick Bjork (@NickBjork), 32, a Warrenton High School graduate, is making waves in the newspaper publishing world. Editor & Publisher magazine included him in an article in their April issue, “E&P’s 25 Under 35 2019: The Next Generation of Newspaper Leaders Wants to Keep the Industry Moving” (bit.ly/EPBjork). He is pictured, with his wife, Karina, and daughter, Vivian.
It’s no wonder E & P took notice of him, he’s got a lot on his plate. Nick is the group publisher at BridgeTower Media in Minneapolis, and oversees two of the company’s construction trade publications, the Daily Journal of Commerce in Portland and The Daily Reporter in Milwaukee.
He began his career as a reporter, and his essentials for a “journalism toolbox” include “… a good sense of humor and an unhealthy sense of idealism.”
“… There’s just no place I’d rather be around to crack jokes with people,” he added, “than in a newsroom.”
