So many people have worried about John Wedell, aka Helmet John, living on the street here in Astoria, especially during the long, wet, bone-chilly winters.
Fortunately, he has a legion of friends who supply him with warm winter clothes and gear, not to mention his favorite treats, and keep an eye on him year 'round.
"It's been over a decade since John Wedell had a roof over his head and had a bed to sleep in," good friend Jeff Daly posted on the Friends of John Wedell Facebook page on May 14. "Today 'Helmet John' has a home."
His new and cozy abode is in the Merwyn Apartments on Duane Street, next to City Hall.
Jeff's heart-warming announcement is accompanied by a video he took of John getting settled in, thanks to friends who helped him move into his new studio apartment, replete with a dishwasher (which made him smile). A screenshot is shown.
Thanks also goes to T&C Home Furnishings in Astoria, for donating a bed, the Cannery Pier Hotel and Hotel Elliott for sheets and towels, and Shauna at Innovative Housing Inc.
Jeff summed up the long-awaited happy day in four words: "It's all about community."