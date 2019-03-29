The news from Astoria’s favorite expatriate, Chef Daymon Garrett Edwards, is that he and his partner, Luke, closed their successful Tartine Bakery and Cafe and Rusty’s Smokehouse in Itaewon, South Korea, last fall.
There were several reasons for the move, “but most of all,” the chef explained, “I turned 70 years old and I had been cooking/baking for 22 years. … Luke and I wanted and needed a change. I have no regrets. We soared higher than I ever thought possible.”
He’s not totally retiring, though. Just going in a different direction. “I have fallen back on modeling/acting,” he wrote. He used to model, part time, in San Francisco in the 1990s.
However, this time around, he has an idea to pitch. “While I was playing Santa Claus in 2018, I realized that I looked a bit like Col. Sanders (of Kentucky Fried Chicken) … and thought I could pull off a look-a-like.”
“Of course,” he recalled, “I grew up seeing Col. Sanders and KFC, and at the time, I never even considered that I would grow up and age to look like him.”
So, he’s submitting his promotional idea and new photos to KFC Korea, Japan and China.
“The advantage I have,” he mentioned, “is that I live here, and am available at short notice, same with Japan and China.”
Once again, he is reinventing himself, “and will continue on my merry road as a true 20th/21st Century boulevardier.”
“I celebrate the past,” he added, “and close my eyes and jump forward to open them and gaze upon a new frontier, and Luke will be by my side, as well as my friends and supporters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.