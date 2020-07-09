From The Daily Morning Astorian, July 9, 1885:
• … The British bark Yarra Yarra … is believed to be lost … Capt. James Earle made many friends when here, and it will be remembered that he named his infant boy Sydney Oregon. As only wreckage was found, all hands, including Mrs. Earle and her child, are believed to be lost.
Note: The Yarra Yarra, and the 25 souls aboard her, disappeared while sailing from Astoria to Queenstown, New Zealand.
A court hearing, held in January 1886 in Liverpool, found the ship to be sound, even after a dismasting and "other extensive damage" during a cyclone, and being "overhauled and thoroughly repaired" in 1884. She was not overloaded, and the Columbia River bar pilot who sailed her out to sea on Feb. 12 said she "behaved as well as any vessel."
Mr. William Duncan of the Falklands provided key testimony: "On or about the 28th April, 1885, I was out for a walk on Stickout Bluff, Beaver Island; it was blowing a tremendous gale from the south so that I could hardly stand. I thought I saw a vessel without any sails drifting upon the rocks of Staats Island at Staats Bluff, where I saw her strike and did not see her afterwards. … No signals were flying. The vessel appeared to be abandoned. … No assistance could possibly have been rendered, even if a lifeboat was here." The master of the Perthshire, on the same day, also saw the vessel drifting on Staats Bluff.
Other depositions from Falkland Islanders described finding a box of the captain's books, a headboard with "Yarra Yarra" on it, and other bits of wreckage. No bodies were ever found. (bit.ly/YarraX2)
