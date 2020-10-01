From The Daily Astorian, Oct. 2, 1888:
• Again reports from the vicinity of Saddle Mountain of silver or ledges and finds of gold … A good coal mine uncovered in that vicinity would beat in value either a gold or silver mine.
Notes: Well, the pickings for both silver and coal are pretty much nil for the North Coast area, but there was, indeed, gold.
A mini gold rush in Clatsop County was started by J. M. Weed, who filed a claim on Rock Creek in eastern Clatsop County on May 25, 1885.
Weed named his mine Gertrude, but there wasn't any mention of how much gold old Gertie coughed up. If he needed consoling, Weed Creek — about 6 miles east of Elsie — was named for him.
He was followed by plethora of gold miners staking claims around the same area. Consequently, the Rock Creek Mining District was formed in 1889, extending to the Nehalem River near Vernonia.
In 1901, in the Gold Creek Mining District on the Nehalem River, Sebastian Glaser filed a number of gold claims there (which is now called George Creek) about 2 miles from Elsie. Did he find any gold? No one knows.
