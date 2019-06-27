Love those long summer days in Astoria, when it doesn’t really get dark till around 10 p.m.? Then you’ll love the island of Sommarøy, Norway, perched north of the Arctic Circle. The summer sun doesn’t set for 69 days there.
Because of that, Smithsonian Magazine reports (bit.ly/sommatime) that the 300 or so residents of the island created a petition, which has been presented to a Norwegian parliament member, asking that Sommarøy be declared the world’s first time-free zone. (Photo courtesy of nordnorge.com)
“One does not need to be put into a box in the form of school or working hours,” resident Kjell Ove Hveding said. “Our goal is to provide full flexibility, 24/7. If you want to cut the lawn at 4 a.m., then you do it.”
“To many of us,” he added, “getting this in writing would simply mean formalizing something we have been practicing for generations.”
