The Oct. 31, 1888, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian mentioned the lost barkentine Makah, loaded with lumber and bound for Australia. One of the owners was Astoria businessman Martin Foard. A letter had been received from J. J. Stokes, who wrote that on Oct. 26, the ship was "bottom up in the breakers half mile north of Tillamook Bay entrance."
It was presumed she had capsized in a heavy squall. The masts had broken off and washed away, the sails and rigging were gone and the small lifeboats were missing, but had not come ashore. "There is still no word of the crew," Stokes added.
The Oregonian noted that several boats were out and about picking up pieces of wreckage. On the shore, where some of the ship's stores came in, one man found the ship's patent log. There was no doubt where the wreckage came from when a wooden board marked "Makah" washed up, the letters devised using copper nails.
Capt. Gallup, who was loading his ship with lumber at St. Helens, reported on Nov. 1 that on Oct. 21, "I passed for nearly the day through a large amount of lumber, laths, doors and windows etc. I suppose it was the deck load of a schooner."
By Nov. 3, the shore was strewn with lumber, and the Makah was fast breaking up. "So far there is no trace nor tidings of her hapless crew," the paper noted. And there never was; all were lost.