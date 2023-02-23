On Feb. 20, 1882, Capt. W. H. Vessey, master of the 170-foot wooden British bark Corsica, loaded with wheat and heading for the United Kingdom, was having a very bad day. He left Fort Stevens in tow of the tug Astoria that morning, had set his square sails, and all was going well until he reached the Columbia River Bar.
A large swell hit them, and they hit bottom twice. The captain's first instinct was to turn around, but the bar pilot told him, "if you do, you will lose your ship." So they went ahead and crossed the bar in rough seas, bilge pumps running, as they already had 23 inches of water in the hold. The water was coming in fast, so the captain asked the Astoria to come close by to take his wife and infant child ashore.
By 7 p.m., there was over 4 feet of water in the hold; at 9:30 p.m., more than 9 feet; and by 10:30 p.m. there were, in addition to the flooded hull, heavy swells in the pitch darkness, and the captain realized it was hopeless. He inquired if the ship could be beached so he could save the cargo and, not surprisingly, he was told no. At that point, all hands were ordered into the boats, and everyone, including the captain, was taken aboard the tug Fearless, which had been standing by.
The Corsica went down at 5:30 a.m. "We steamed all round," Capt. Vessey told The Daily Astorian, "but found no vestige of her." There were no casualties, but the sinking left the captain in a very precarious position. The rules of the English merchant service provided for the financial support of the crew of a wrecked ship, but left the captain without funds for food or transportation, much less the means to support his wife and child.
The Astorians rallied around the beleaguered captain, and held a benefit at Liberty Hall, at which the newspaper expected a "hearty response ... Everyone will take a ticket and feel that it is just what should be done."