On Feb. 20, 1882, Capt. W. H. Vessey, master of the 170-foot wooden British bark Corsica, loaded with wheat and heading for the United Kingdom, was having a very bad day. He left Fort Stevens in tow of the tug Astoria that morning, had set his square sails, and all was going well until he reached the Columbia River Bar.

A large swell hit them, and they hit bottom twice. The captain's first instinct was to turn around, but the bar pilot told him, "if you do, you will lose your ship." So they went ahead and crossed the bar in rough seas, bilge pumps running, as they already had 23 inches of water in the hold. The water was coming in fast, so the captain asked the Astoria to come close by to take his wife and infant child ashore.

