Well, it’s time for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, i.e. here’s your shot to feature your pet (no matter the species) wearing bunny ears and clucking like a chicken on a reboot of the Cadbury Creme Egg “Nobunny knows” commercial, which will run at Eastertime. Some previous contenders are shown, courtesy of Cadbury.
Just go to bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com for all the instructions, photos of contestants that have already entered, and to read the nine pages (!) of rules.
The first phase is entering a photo of your pet in bunny ears (real or Photoshopped), and you’d better hustle, as the deadline is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday.
If you think that’s a lot of trouble to go to, keep this in mind: The first prize is not just a starring turn for your pet in the commercial, there’s a cash payout of $5,000.
