From the Friday, Aug. 22, 1890 issue of The Daily Morning Astorian: “It is now ascertained that no census enumerator was assigned to Mishawaka precinct, and they have been left out entirely and were not counted at all … (and) there is quite a population which should be counted.”
Long-gone Mishawaka was a farming/logging community, Liisa Penner of the Clatsop County Historical Society explained. “J.S. Dellinger’s 1896 Astoria City Directory lists 40 men there, all farmers, except for one carpenter and one blacksmith.” The population was actually higher, since women and children weren’t listed.
The census population numbers that are available are as follows: 1880, 46; 1890, missing; 1900, 91; 1910, 63; 1920, missing; 1930, 484; and 1940, 432. You can peruse the 12 handwritten pages of the 1940 census (one is shown) at bit.ly/1940mishawaka. The 1950 census figures aren’t being released until 2022, but it’s a safe bet the population was on a downward slide.
In case you are looking for what’s left of Mishawaka, it was 38 miles southeast of Astoria, and 20 miles south of Olney by water, according to the 1888 Oregon State Gazetteer. Sheila Nolan, a volunteer at the CCHS, has a more precise location: “It would be down Highway 103 toward Jewell from U.S. Highway 26, near Elderberry Inn. Tweedle Lane would be the best landmark for Mishawaka.” Happy hunting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.