The city of Florence's November 1970 exploding whale fiasco — when the local powers that be blew up an 8-ton decaying whale on the beach to get rid of it — never seems to go quietly into that good night.
Any time some poor whale washes up somewhere, people envision chunks of decomposing blubber flying through the air, pelting cars and fleeing bystanders. To quote KATU anchor Paul Linnman, "The blast blasted blubber beyond all believable bounds."
The anniversary of the debacle makes the news every year, and there's even a website, theexplodingwhale.com, celebrating the event, featuring the original KATU video of the explosion (a screenshot is shown, inset).
Now, a park near the beach where the 1970 whale washed up has recently been officially named Exploding Whale Memorial Park, according to LiveScience.com (bit.ly/whalepark). The park has a spiffy new sign, and even a mascot, Flo the Whale, created by a local resident to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the "blasted blubber" event. Both are pictured, courtesy of the city of Florence.
And the whale's explosive legacy lives on. With benches.
