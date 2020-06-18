A tidbit from The Daily Morning Astorian, Thursday, June 18, 1885:
Prisoners Recaptured: Deputy Sheriff Moffitt started last Tuesday in pursuit of the five men that escaped from jail last Sunday morning, and caught three of them, Smith, Thompson and Chambers, near Oysterville, Washington Territory, that afternoon.
When they escaped on Sunday, they got a boat and rowed straight across the river, they abandoned the boat near Chinook and taking some eggs, onions, cheese, etc., and Anderson's fish boat, they struck out for Ilwaco, where they tried to get work.
From there they wandered off toward Oysterville, where they were given some canned beef and crackers which, with the provender they took from the boat, was all they had to eat during their two days' freedom.
