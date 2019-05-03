‘We’ve sort of adopted the river beach at Fort Stevens, and do our best to pick up the usual garbage,” Astorian Jennifer Nightingale wrote. “Once in awhile, we run into something that is truly remarkable.
“A couple of weeks ago, we found what appears to be a Santa, though some were suggesting it was a Viking. It was right at the surf line and from a distance, it looked like a silver robot. As you can see, he has seaweed in his beard; my dog, Mickey, is checking it out.
“I think it would be great fun,” she added, “to have readers share some of their unexpected beach finds.”
Definitely, Jennifer. So, as an ongoing feature for this column, send in a photo or two of your amazing, odd, unusual and whimsical beach finds, along with a description of where and when you found it, to ewilson@dailyastorian.com, and we’ll see what happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.