"Thanks for your article on the wreck of the bark Vandalia and Captain Beard," Neal Nyberg wrote. In January 1853, the bark was found hull up on Benson Beach. No one knows why, and no one survived.
"On board was Amos Short, husband of the notable Esther Short of Vancouver, Washington, for whom Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver is named," Neal explained. "They came over in a wagon in about 1845." Neal is Amos and Esther's great-great-grandson.
Esther and Amos homesteaded near Fort Vancouver, but were bodily removed from their land claim twice by the British, who also claimed to own it. Undaunted, the couple returned both times.
Amos shot two men during yet another eviction attempt. Later, Esther slapped an expedition leader foolish enough to give it a try, and knocked him to the ground. He left; they stayed.
When Amos died, Esther received the eastern part of their land; their numerous children inherited the other half. Britain had, by then, given up on their claims, and Esther was instrumental in helping build Vancouver. She died in 1862. (history.columbian.com/short)
